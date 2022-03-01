Dayne M. Sousa

Dayne McGiehan Sousa, of Pinehurst, passed away Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at her home, at the age of 94. Born in Bronxville, N.Y., on June 3, 1927, Dayne graduated from Bronxville High School in 1944, the valedictorian of her class. She attended Duke University and graduated in 1948, with honors, majoring in chemistry. Dayne met her husband Joseph while at Duke and they were married in 1949, residing in Hartsdale, N.Y. Dayne and Joseph eventually settled in Weston, Conn., where they raised their four children.

After retirement, they lived in Kingston, R.I. until 2004, when they moved to Pinehurst. Dayne lived a very full life until dementia robbed her of her abilities the last five years. She was a very creative and active person and she explored almost every craft imaginable, including sewing, knitting, needlepoint, rug hooking and more. She was quite the “happy hooker” and developed friendships across the country. She created beautiful rugs that are cherished by her family.

Dayne loved the natural world - her walks at ocean beaches, her garden, wildflowers and the birds and animals throughout. Her love of dogs brought her lots of happiness and comfort. From a young age Dayne loved competitive sports and was active in golfing, swimming, skiing and more.

Dayne was predeceased by her husband, Joseph, in July 2020. She is survived by her four children and their partners; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; seven grand dogs and two grand cats.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate, in her name, to a charity of your choice that supports the protection and preservation of animals and the environment.

Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days