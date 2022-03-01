Dayne M. Sousa

Dayne McGiehan Sousa, of Pinehurst, passed away Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at her home, at the age of 94. Born in Bronxville, N.Y., on June 3, 1927, Dayne graduated from Bronxville High School in 1944, the valedictorian of her class. She attended Duke University and graduated in 1948, with honors, majoring in chemistry. Dayne met her husband Joseph while at Duke and they were married in 1949, residing in Hartsdale, N.Y. Dayne and Joseph eventually settled in Weston, Conn., where they raised their four children.
After retirement, they lived in Kingston, R.I. until 2004, when they moved to Pinehurst. Dayne lived a very full life until dementia robbed her of her abilities the last five years. She was a very creative and active person and she explored almost every craft imaginable, including sewing, knitting, needlepoint, rug hooking and more. She was quite the “happy hooker” and developed friendships across the country. She created beautiful rugs that are cherished by her family.
Dayne loved the natural world - her walks at ocean beaches, her garden, wildflowers and the birds and animals throughout. Her love of dogs brought her lots of happiness and comfort. From a young age Dayne loved competitive sports and was active in golfing, swimming, skiing and more.
Dayne was predeceased by her husband, Joseph, in July 2020. She is survived by her four children and their partners; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; seven grand dogs and two grand cats.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate, in her name, to a charity of your choice that supports the protection and preservation of animals and the environment.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
