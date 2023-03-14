David W. Seiberling

David William Seiberling, 78, of Cameron, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 12, 2023. He was born in Barberton, Ohio, on Aug. 16,1944.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Robert William and Jean Radcliff Seiberling; and older brother, James Seiberling.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda Seiberling, of Cameron; son: Ellis Seiberling and Yvonne Holden, of New Orleans, La.,; brother, Charles Seiberling, of Barberton, Ohio; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
David attended Appalachian State University, where he obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music education. He was the band director at Union Pines and North Stokes High Schools. He continued to teach music at UNC-Pembroke and Sandhills Community College. When available, he judged band competitions and created band arrangements.
David was the conductor of the Moore County Concert Band for 40 years. David served his country in the 348th Army Band. He performed with The Platters, The Four Tops and Phatt City.
A private memorial service is planned.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Union Pines High School Band or Cameron Presbyterian Church. You can make checks out to the Union Pines Band, Attn: Rob Hill, band director, 1981 Union Church Road, Cameron, NC 28326; or Cameron Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 68, Cameron, NC 28326.
