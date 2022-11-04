David W. Scull

David Woodruff Scull “Dave,” of Wilson, passed away peacefully at the age of 85 on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
Born in Bridgeton, N.J., on Dec. 11, 1936, Dave was the child of Lois Hiles Scull and Vernon Woodruff Scull. Dave graduated from The Citadel in 1961, with a Bachelor of Science degree in business.
After marrying his late wife, Judith Thompson Scull (Judy), Dave moved to Wilson.
Upon returning from his Army service in Europe, Dave began his 57 year career as a partner at John Hackney Agency. Dave received numerous accolades as an independent agent and served as the chairman of the Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina (IIANC) from 1992-93.
Dave enjoyed boating, hunting, farming, and spending time with his family and extended family, especially his grandchildren. Dave was a member of the Wilson Elks Club and the Wilson Masonic Lodge, and actively participated in Wilson Rotary Club meetings until he moved to Southern Pines, in August 2021.
A true gentleman, Dave will lovingly be remembered by his family members: sister, Elizabeth Louise Scull Kennedy; children, Susan Scull Grine and Elizabeth Scull Baker and husband, Robert Flowers Baker Jr.; and grandchildren, Alyson Thompson Grine, William Carter Grine, Robert Lenox Baker and Virginia Elizabeth Baker.
The family will receive friends Monday morning, Nov. 7, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., at Joyner’s Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson.
A graveside service will be conducted at noon on Monday, Nov. 7, in Maplewood Cemetery, 400 College Road, Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in Dave’s memory to Rotary Club or The Wildlife Federation.
