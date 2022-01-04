David T. Simpson

David Thomas Simpson, 97, of Waxhaw, died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Fox Hollow Senior Living in Pinehurst.
David was born Sept. 19, 1924, at his family home in Union County, to the late Leonard Jones Simpson and Nancy Eva Porter Simpson. He graduated from Jackson High School, in 1941, and immediately after fought in World War II, serving in the U.S. Army. He achieved the rank of staff sergeant with the Intelligence and Reconnaissance platoon of Headquarter Company 310th Regiment, 78th Infantry Division. After the war he served in the Army of Occupation in Berlin, Germany.
He returned home and was a farmer, farm manager, U.S. Postal Service carrier and real estate broker. He was a lifetime member of Tirzah Presbyterian Church serving as a deacon, elder, and trustee for many years.
David is survived by his daughter Kathryn Kell Simpson Lassiter and husband, Steve, of Pinehurst; daughter in law, Linda Simpson, of Charlotte; grandchildren, Chris and Sarah Diebold, of Springfield, N.J., Kate Simpson, of Durham, Jay and Leanna Lassiter, of Pinehurst, Will and Makayla Lassiter, of Charlotte; great-grandchildren, Lily, Colin and Sam Diebold, and Hutson Lassiter; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Kathryn Simpson; his son, David Thomas Simpson Jr., brothers, Malcolm (Myrle), Porter (Bertha), Sam (Margaret), Jesse (Martha); sisters, Ellen (Bonner) McCain, Ethel (Theron) Wilson, Grace (Alden) Smith, and Julia (Frank) Robinson.
David will be remembered for his deep faith in God and his tremendous love for his immediate and large extended family. He had a great love and appreciation for all things in nature along with a generous, gentle and caring spirit who ended most conversations with, “If there is ever anything in the world I can do for you, you let me know.”
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Tirzah Presbyterian Church, 7507 Tirzah Church Road, Waxhaw, followed by a graveside service at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends outside following the graveside service. Masks will be required in the sanctuary. Rev. John Gershinmeyer and Rev. Chris Diebold will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tirzah Bible Society or the American Red Cross.
Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory, 1904 Lancaster Ave, Monroe, N.C. 28112 is assisting the Simpson family.
