David S. Forrest

David Swing Forrest, 94, of Southern Pines, passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.
Mr. Forrest was born in Philadelphia, Penn., on Oct. 20, 1927, to the late Richard and Dorothy McEwen Forrest. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Marion (Mary Lou), his loving and devoted wife of 66 years; his older brother, Richard, formerly of Southern Pines; his sister, Mary; his twin brother, William; and his cousin, Maxwell Forrest, a longtime Southern Pines resident.
David leaves behind two daughters, Anne Forrest McKell and husband, James, and Wende Forrest Powell and husband, William; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews.
David graduated from Episcopal Academy in Merion, Penn., and earned a degree in economics at the University of Pennsylvania. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving as a medic in Germany and as a second lieutenant in Korea. After his military service, he entered his family’s textile business in the Philadelphia area.
In 1975, Mr. Forrest relocated to North Carolina, continuing his responsibilities with the family’s businesses, Angus Mills and Forrest Yarn Company, in Vass. He retired in 1989.
While living in Southern Pines, Mr. Forrest was active in the Southern Pines Elk’s Club, served as the president of the Penick Village Residents’ Council, and was a long-time member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church.
David’s hobbies were playing bridge (he and his wife were Life Masters), golfing, cruising and carving. Using his craftsmanship and talent, he presented numerous wood carvings as gifts to family, friends and charities.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday afternoon, Jan. 16, in the Chapel at Penick Village.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the Penick Village Foundation, 500 E. Rhode Island Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
