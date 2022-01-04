David Ronald Eaton Sr., 81, of Gun Club Road, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Maria Parham Health.

Born March 9, 1940, in Carthage, he was the son of the late Grady Eaton and Lillie Crutchfield Eaton. David was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He was retired from Roses where he worked for 28 years as a computer programmer and also was retired from LabCorp.

He was a member of Poplar Creek Baptist Church, where a memorial service will be held Sunday, Jan. 9, at 3 p.m., with Rev. Tony Evans officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

David is survived by his wife, Pamela Greenway Eaton, of the home; three sons, David Ronald Eaton Jr., of Sunset Beach, Michael Joseph Eaton and wife, Cheree, of Henderson, and Michael C. Sparks and wife, Amy, of Oxford; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his brother, Gerald Eaton and wife, Nancy, of Carthage; and his beloved dog, Jeeves.

The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall of Poplar Creek Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Poplar Creek Baptist Church, 1371 Poplar Creek Rd, Henderson, NC 27537.

Online condolences may be made at www.jmwhitefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by J.M. White Funeral Home.

