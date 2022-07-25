David E. Allen

David Eugene Allen, 68, passed away, in his sleep, on Monday, July 18, 2022.
He was born and raised in Southern Pines by his parents, Bob and Helen Allen. His siblings included two brothers, Eddie and Scott Allen; and sister, Brenda Allen Ransom. He left Southern Pines to join the U.S. Air Force, and moved to Charlotte to continue his education.
A hardworking man, he was employed as a technician for the electronic and paper industry for several decades. He spent the end of each workday patiently driving his daughter, Madeline, to dance class and swim practice.
He never passed up the chance for a day of fishing, and he was everyone’s favorite golf buddy.
In his retirement, he spent his mornings walking on the beach at Murrell’s Inlet, S.C., and loved sketching ocean scenes at his kitchen table. In the evenings, he cooked and played music or met with friends at his favorite little beach bar.
David was a quiet man, but he never met a stranger. Every word he spoke was of value and merit. David was passionate about helping others and often gave blood and platelets. All monetary donations should be made to the American Red Cross in his honor.
He is survived by his daughter, Madeline; his sister, Brenda; and a large group of family and friends who will miss his kind and gentle spirit.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 30, at 3 p.m., at Morningstar Presbyterian Church, 13000 Idlewild Road, Matthews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.