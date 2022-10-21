David Corbin Norris, 80, passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
He had been a resident of Midlothian, Va., since 2016. Dave was born July 18, 1942, in Newport, R.I., to the late John and Laura Mae Norris.
He is survived by Carole Norris, his wife of 55 years; and his youngest daughter, Jennifer Norris Corns (Steve); grandsons, Owen and Nathan; as well as additional family and friends. He was also a loving father to his eldest daughter, Kimberly Norris Ruvolo, who preceded him in death.
In addition to family time, Dave enjoyed travel, all water activities, skiing and animals. His early career began on Wall Street. His following assignments sent him to the United Nations in Paris, France and Geneva, Switzerland. Upon retirement, he resided in Virginia and North Carolina.
Family and friends will gather at Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia, Va., for a military service Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) or the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (https://give.unrefugees.org),
Hillsman - Hix Funeral Home of Amelia is serving the family.
