David A. Williamson

David Andrew Williamson, 70, of Aberdeen, passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst, with his family by his side.
David was a long standing member of Aberdeen Rescue Squad and then Aberdeen Fire and Rescue, with over 40 years of service. His dedication to service continued with his passion and commitment to the Boy Scouts of America. David received the level of Eagle Scout in 1967. He remained active in scouting and at the time of his death was the acting district commissioner for the Sandhills District of the Occoneechee Council, assistant Scoutmaster, he served on the council and Sandhills District Training Committees and was chairman of the Youth Protection Training. Among his many awards and accolades, he was the recipient of the Silver Beaver Award, District Award of Merit, Vigil Honor Order of the Arrow and Key 3 Award.
He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew Williamson Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joyce Corder Williamson; mother, Mary Williamson; daughters, Susan (Angie) Williamson and Elizabeth (Steve) Perkins; son, Bryan Williamson; grandchildren, Chad and Madelyn Perkins; sisters, Lynn (Les) Lentz, Wanda (Stan) King, Ann Frasier; brothers, Marshall (Dawn) Williamson, Stephen (Cindy) Williamson and Rick (Sally) Williamson; along with cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and his scouting family.
His family will receive friends Saturday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m., at Bible Tabernacle Church, in Carthage. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., immediately followed by a graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his honor to Occoneechee Council BSA, REF: David Williamson, 3231 Atlantic Ave., Raleigh, NC 27604.
