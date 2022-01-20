David A. Howard, of Southern Pines, went to meet the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, at the age of 69.
David was born on Oct. 30, 1952, to the late Wayne and Phyllis Scungio Howard. David grew up in Virginia Beach. Ffter high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Over the years, David found his passion in computers. He was so enthused with computers and information technology that he began a career in the IT industry, owning his own business. David was a member of Southern Pines First Baptist Church.
He leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Susan G. Howard, of Southern Pines; his children, Wayne Howard, of Alexandria, Va; Terri Perdue (Jason) of Killeen, Texas; Vinny Howard, of Charlotte, Shehad Moustafa, of Alexandria, Va; his grandchildren, Jacob (Marissa), Zachariah, Jeremiah and Able.
The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home, Aberdeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.