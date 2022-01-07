Darrell R. Marks

Darrell Ray Marks, 73, of Foxfire Village, died peacefully Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Darrell was born Dec. 12, 1948, in Hope Mills, to Jacqueline and Edward “Maxie” Marks. He was the baby of six siblings and the youngest of “those Marks boys.” After graduating from Ben L. Smith High School, in Greensboro, he attended college in Texas, before returning home to join his high school sweetheart, Susan Marie Gorski, at the University of North Carolina in Greensboro. The couple married in December of 1971.
Darrell had a long career in the garment industry, first working for Bluebell, in Virginia, and later managing five sewing plants for Jeanette Maternities in North Carolina. During those years, he owned and operated a number of restaurants and bars on the side. Eventually, Darrell and Susan moved to Moore County, where they co-owned Phoenix Fashions, in Seven Lakes, for more than 25 years. When Darrell wasn’t running a sewing machine, he ran Pumpkin Creek Cafe, serving up calabash-style seafood with a side of politics.
In life, Darrell appreciated hard work, music of all kinds, and sports—particularly Atlanta Braves baseball. He spent much of his youth on the baseball diamond, where he broke-in many pairs of shoes and also his nose. Later in life, he turned his attention to the basketball court, where he coached a girls’ AAU team for many years. He was an avid supporter of local high school sports and could often be found in the stands, especially if his daughter was playing or coaching.
He is remembered for the ability to talk your ear off, even if it meant following you out the door and to your car. He was a wonderful storyteller.
Darrell was predeceased by his mother, Jackie Marks, formerly of Foxfire Village; and his wife, Susan, who passed away in June.
He is survived by his daughters, Kelly Marks (Terrell Russell), of Chapel Hill, and Corey Deese (Josh), of Pembroke; his six grandchildren, Joshua, Kaili, Hunter and Madisyn Deese, and Eli and Owen Russell. He is remembered by his siblings, Patricia Wingler of Halifax, Va.; Carolyn Johnson, of Houston, Texas; Jimmie Marks (Ann) of Sugarland, Texas; Richard Marks (Diane), of Browns Summit; and David Marks, of Aberdeen; by family friend, Chelcey Parker and her children, Camree and Cobie; as well as a host of in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
At Darrell’s request, there will be no service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hospice Haven of Richmond County.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.
