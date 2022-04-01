Darlene L. Luppino

Darlene Louise Luppino, 86, of Southern Pines, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.

Daughter of Edgar and Juanita Pollock, born on Oct. 26, 1935, Darlene was raised in Washington, Pa. She married Vincent Luppino in 1957. They lived in New Jersey, before moving to Southern Pines, in 1996.

She and her husband were founding members of Longleaf Country Club, where they enjoyed many years of golfing. She enjoyed bowling, Mahjong, bridge, jigsaw puzzles, reading and any meal that included shrimp. She had a very active social life and enjoyed time at many of the local theaters. She also enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the world to places like China, Hawaii and always enjoyed trips to the beach.

She was a very sentimental woman that never forgot a birthday, no matter how far away family moved.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Luppino.

She is survived by three children, Michael Luppino (Portia), of Brooklyn, N.Y., Amy Smith (Frank), of Lake Hopatcong, N.J., and Judy Tilmont (Steve), of Indianapolis, Ind.; four grandchildren, Hannah and Megan Smith, Claire and Eric Tilmont; two sisters, Susan Marquis and Penny Craig; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and many other family and friends.

A celebration of Darlene’s life will be held at a later date.

Donations in Darlene’s name can be made to First Tee of the Sandhills, https://firstteesandhills.org/donate/.

Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days