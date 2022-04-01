Darlene L. Luppino

Darlene Louise Luppino, 86, of Southern Pines, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
Daughter of Edgar and Juanita Pollock, born on Oct. 26, 1935, Darlene was raised in Washington, Pa. She married Vincent Luppino in 1957. They lived in New Jersey, before moving to Southern Pines, in 1996.
She and her husband were founding members of Longleaf Country Club, where they enjoyed many years of golfing. She enjoyed bowling, Mahjong, bridge, jigsaw puzzles, reading and any meal that included shrimp. She had a very active social life and enjoyed time at many of the local theaters. She also enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the world to places like China, Hawaii and always enjoyed trips to the beach.
She was a very sentimental woman that never forgot a birthday, no matter how far away family moved.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Luppino.
She is survived by three children, Michael Luppino (Portia), of Brooklyn, N.Y., Amy Smith (Frank), of Lake Hopatcong, N.J., and Judy Tilmont (Steve), of Indianapolis, Ind.; four grandchildren, Hannah and Megan Smith, Claire and Eric Tilmont; two sisters, Susan Marquis and Penny Craig; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and many other family and friends.
A celebration of Darlene’s life will be held at a later date.
Donations in Darlene’s name can be made to First Tee of the Sandhills, https://firstteesandhills.org/donate/.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
