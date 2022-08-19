Danny O. Darnell

Danny Owen Darnell, 68, of Carthage, died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
Born in Moore County on Aug. 3, 1954, Danny was a son of the late John Oliver and Louise Holder Darnell.
Danny served in the United States Army. He worked in landscaping most of his life.
Danny loved the great outdoors and also gardening. He loved all kinds of sports, but was an avid Tar Heels fan. This created lively conversations during games with his family.
He never met a stranger and is surely going to be missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant sister, Phyllis Evon Darnell; brothers, John Oliver Darnell and Terry Wilson Darnell; and sister, Dianne Darnell Heldt.
Danny is survived by former wife, Joyce Odom Darnell; stepson, Jamie; brother, Steven Ralph Darnell and wife, Kathy; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be offered at www.PinesFunerals.com.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is honored to serve the Darnell family.
