Daniel A. Nin

Lt. Cmdr. Daniel “Dani” Alfredo Nin, U.S. Navy, 36, passed on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at his residence.
A visitation with friends and family will be held from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.am on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines, followed by a Funeral Mass at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, in Pinehurst.
Danny was born to parents Ileana and William on Aug. 9, 1985, in Daytona Beach, Fla. He graduated from Chaminade-Madonna High School, in 2004, and received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the United States Naval Academy, in 2008. Danny honorably served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer for 13 years including one deployment to Iraq. While serving, Danny received an master’s degree in business from Columbia Business School, in 2020, and was stationed in Newport, R.I., as an academic
director in the Navy Supply Corps School.
If you ever asked Danny, his greatest accomplishment of all was his son, Will, who truly was the light of his life.
He is survived by his beloved son, Will; his loving mother, Ileana; his brother, Gabriel and his wife, Kathleen; his nieces, Georgie and Josie; and his many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, William.
He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Danny loved his family deeply, and we take comfort in knowing that he is at peace surrounded by light.
Memorials may be made in his memory to https://mission22.com.
Online condolences may be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
