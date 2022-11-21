Dana T. Frye

Dana Thomas Frye, 80, of Joanna, S.C., wife of Sam M. Frye Sr., passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Prisma Health-Laurens County Hospital.
She was born June 13, 1942, in Cameron, and was the daughter of the late Leo Cortis and Alma Frances Crouse Thomas. She was retired from M. S. Bailey Bank and a member of the Joanna First Baptist Church. Dana was a longtime servant of her church, including the past 19 years as secretary, choir member, handbells, Sunday School teacher and youth director.
She was the past director of the Joanna Textile Festival and was recognized as Joanna Citizen of the Year.
In addition to her husband of 61 years, Mrs. Frye is survived by her son, Samuel Morris Frye Jr., (Dana Kelley), of Joanna, S.C.; her daughter, Dana Evelyn "Evie" Frye (Laura E. Hall), of Atlanta, Ga; her grandson, Jordan Frye, of Joanna, S.C.; and her sisters, Brenda Campbell, of Cameron, and Ann Yoder (Jeff), of North Myrtle Beach, S.C. Funeral services were conducted on Sunday, Nov. 20, at Joanna First Baptist Church, at 3 p.m., with Rev. Jim Osteen officiating. The family received friends at the church prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m.
Burial followed at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers were Bobby Parker, Chris Vantassel, Jimmy Overstreet, Josh Kelley, Jody Whelchel and Buddy Bridges.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the Laurens County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 6, Clinton, SC 29325; or Joanna First Baptist Church, 301 Magnolia St., Joanna, SC 29351.
The family request privacy at their home at this time.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Frye family with arrangements.
