Dallas Richard Childress

Dallas Richard Childress, 24, of Cameron, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. He was born in Pinehurst, on Feb. 4, 1997, to Bryant Childress and Shannon James.

Dallas is survived by his wife, Hayden (Ball) Childress; son, Ryder Childress; son, Preston Childress (mother, Abby Jorinscay and her daughter, Paisley Jorinscay); his mother, Shannon (Douglas) James and her husband, Brian James; his father, Bryant Childress and stepmother, Monica Bliss; brothers, Nick Childress, Cody (Lexi) James, Brian (Marissa) James, Christopher and Daniel Smith; sister, Cassie James; maternal grandparents, George and Renate Douglas, Sonia Garcia, Keith and Carol James. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.

Dallas was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Billy Ray and Kay (Hollyfield) Childress; aunt, Wendy (Douglas) Barnes.

Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 17, from 12 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., at Red Branch Church, 178 Old River Road, Carthage. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., with Brad Morona officiating. Burial will take place at Red Branch Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.

