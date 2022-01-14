Dallas Richard Childress, 24, of Cameron, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. He was born in Pinehurst, on Feb. 4, 1997, to Bryant Childress and Shannon James.
Dallas is survived by his wife, Hayden (Ball) Childress; son, Ryder Childress; son, Preston Childress (mother, Abby Jorinscay and her daughter, Paisley Jorinscay); his mother, Shannon (Douglas) James and her husband, Brian James; his father, Bryant Childress and stepmother, Monica Bliss; brothers, Nick Childress, Cody (Lexi) James, Brian (Marissa) James, Christopher and Daniel Smith; sister, Cassie James; maternal grandparents, George and Renate Douglas, Sonia Garcia, Keith and Carol James. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.
Dallas was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Billy Ray and Kay (Hollyfield) Childress; aunt, Wendy (Douglas) Barnes.
Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 17, from 12 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., at Red Branch Church, 178 Old River Road, Carthage. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., with Brad Morona officiating. Burial will take place at Red Branch Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.