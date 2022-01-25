Dale Bibey, 69, of West End, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst.
Dale was born in Moore County on Feb. 13, 1952, to Betty Doss Ashburn and the late Robert Lee “Luke” Bibey. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Karen Marie Bibey; sister, Phyllis Edmisten; brothers, Ronnie and Stevie Bibey.
Dale Was employed with CCNC for over 44 years and enjoyed working in his vegetable garden. He was a loving, husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his second wife, Mary Bibey; sons, Robbie Bibey and wife, Georgia, of Cameron, Blue Bibey, of West End, Pudge Bibey and wife, Donna, of West End, Jacob Bibey, also of West End; sisters, Patsy Caviness, of Lakeview, Donna Taylor, of Vass; grandchildren, Brandi, Gracie, Rylee and Taylor; and two great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 29, at 12 p.m., at New Covenant Fellowship Church, with Pastor Lee McKinney officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Vass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.