Curtis R. Medlin

Curtis Ray Medlin, 83, of Cameron, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at his home.
Ray was born in Cameron, on August 10, 1939, to the late John Curtis and Frances Lane Medlin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Gilmore Medlin; daughter, Raechelle Lenora Medlin; son, Rayvonne Medlin; stepdaughter, Judy Elaine Brown; stepson, Gerald Wayne Morgan; sisters, Patricia Kennedy and Doris Horner; brothers, J.C. Medlin and Frank Medlin.
He had a loving and generous heart, and was always giving to others, especially candy. He was known as the candy man. Ray was an avid Carolina Fan and loved listening to Merle Haggard music. One of his favorite sayings was “How sweet it is.” He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his daughters, Terea Michelle Medlin Williams, of Eagle Springs, Jessica Kay Medlin Melendez (Emmanuel), of Asheboro; stepdaughters, Cheryl Worley-Batten (Wayne), of South Carolina, Yvette Worley McPherson (Lynn), of Chadbourn; sisters, Elaine Hardy, of Cameron, Judy Blue (J.D.), of Carthage; brother, James Medlin, of Cameron; 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m., at Cox Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Jimmy Settles officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 1 until 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.