Craig W. Schaefer, 64, of Pinehurst, and formerly Virginia Beach, passed peacefully at the Pinehurst Health & Rehab Center on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
Born in Oakland, Calif., Dec. 29, 1956, he was the son of William “Bill” Schaefer and Juanita “Nita” Sparks Schaefer. He is also survived by his sister Kathy Mertz and her husband, Gregory, of Virginia Beach. He was the uncle of Kenneth Rand III and his wife, Andrea, and Brittany Smith, all of Virginia Beach. He is also survived by his great nieces and nephews, Baron, Olivia, Kempton and Adriana.
Craig grew up in a military household, transferring from California, to Memphis, Tenn., Key West, Fla., and Brunswick, Ga., before settling in Chesapeake, Va., where he graduated from high school. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and attended Purdue University, earning his Bachelor of Science in engineering. Craig continued serving in the Navy as a nuclear officer.
After his honorable discharge, Craig returned to Virginia and later moved to Pinehurst.
His greatest joy was family and friends. Craig never wanted to be in the spotlight and always let others shine. Craig was kind, always had time to talk and his love for others defined him.
Craig’s family wishes to thank all the nurses and staff at Pinehurst Health & Rehab for all the care and compassion for him.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
