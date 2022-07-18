Craig R. Tomczak

Craig Raymond Tomczak, 60, of Cameron, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at UNC Hospice Home, in Pittsboro.
A native of Concord, Calif., he was the son of the late Jack Tomczak and Marian Quinlivan Tomczak. He lived most of his childhood in Benicia, Calif.
Craig joined the U.S. Coast Guard in 1984. During his 26-year military career, he was stationed on both the USCGC Ironwood in Kodiak, Alaska, and the USCGC Fir in Seattle, Wash. After serving as a recruiter, Craig transferred to aviation, where he worked and flew on the USCG HC130 planes as an aviation electrician, loadmaster and dropmaster during search and rescue missions. He was stationed again in both Kodiak and Seattle, before transferring to air stations in Sacramento, Calif., and Barber’s Point, Hawaii. Craig retired as a chief petty officer in July 2010, from Air Station Sacramento and moved to Cameron.
A true servant leader, after retirement Craig became involved with the Boy Scouts, serving as an assistant scoutmaster for Troop 814, until the time of his death. Craig was inducted into the BSA Order of the Arrow in 2015, earned Brotherhood in 2018 and received the Vigil honor in 2021, with his son, Raymond, serving as his guide. Craig served as an associate chapter advisor for Netopalis Chapter for multiple years and worked with the Netopalis Chapter ceremonies team.
Craig was an avid learner and enjoyed teaching others.
He joined the staff of Pines Funerals in 2017, and became a certified crematory operator. He was currently working as the crematory manager at Powell Funeral Home and Pines Cremation Service. He was active in the N.C. Crematory Authority, where he was serving as vice-chair. He was also a member of the Cremation Association of North America (CANA) and attended annual conferences for educational and training purposes.
Craig was an active member of Priest Hill Presbyterian Church and was serving as chairman of the cemetery committee. He was also serving with The Fields HOA Architectural Review Committee and was past president of The Fields HOA board.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy Weinrich Tomczak; sons, Stephen (Amber) Tomczak, of Roy, Wash., Dylan (Edith Gonzalez-Rojas) Tomczak, of Tacoma, Wash., Raymond Tomczak, of Cameron; granddaughters, Alaynah, Audesi and Caysea; sisters, Michelle Pedro, of Keaau, Hawaii, Suzanne Tomczak, of Walnut Creek, Calif., Stephanie (Joe) Kolcun, of Fairfield, Calif.; brothers, Brian (Amy) Tomczak, of Durham, Calif., Dana (Tammy) Tomczak, of Graeagle, Calif., as well as nieces, nephews and numerous extended family members who loved him as a brother, son and friend.
A memorial service with full military honors will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, at Priest Hill Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Archie Stevens officiating. Due to the uptick in COVID cases, the family asks that everyone wear a mask indoors during the service.
Memorials may be made to any local charity of your choice.
Services entrusted to Fry and Prickett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.
