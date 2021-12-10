Colon E. Lewis

Colon W. “Worth” Lewis, of Eagle Springs, went into the waiting arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, late Wednesday evening, Dec. 8, 2021. After 103 years of life, he died as a result of cancer.
A veteran and injured survivor of World War II, he served in the U.S. Army. He returned home to enter into business. He was the owner of Lewis Radio and Television in Robbins.
He attended Robbins First Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday School for 50 years. He also served as a deacon, on various committees, and sang in the choir.
He was a son of the late W. A. and Effie Jane McKenzie Lewis and was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Lena Chriscoe Lewis; and son, Barry Dale Lewis.
He is survived by his son, Eugene Colon Lewis and wife, Beverly E. Lewis; grandson, Christopher E. Lewis, and granddaughter, Spring Lee Williams and husband, Rodney.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12, at Robbins First Baptist Church, with Dr. Kenneth McNeill officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Pine Rest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, at Kennedy Funeral Home.
The family requests that everyone attending please wear a mask and practice social distancing as much as possible.
Memorial may be made to Robbins First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 400, Robbins, N.C. 27325.
Kennedy Funeral Home is assisting the Lewis family. Online condolences may be made at www.pinesfunerals.com.
