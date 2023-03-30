Clyde Wayne Parsons, 70, of Aberdeen, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, after his battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Deborah Frye Parsons; children, Bridget Weston (Tracy), of Shallotte, Brian Parsons, of Aberdeen, Brandi Parsons, of Aberdeen; nine grandchildren; sister, Geneva Wilson, of West End; and brother, Walter Glen Gibson Jr., of Rockingham.
Wayne was a man of few words, but when he spoke you listened.
He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time with his family doing so. If it was biting, he was going. Wayne retired from Estes Trucking after 26 years and over one million miles of safe driving. When Wayne was not fishing or working he thought himself to be a hunter. But in reality, we believed he enjoyed watching them more than anything. He would have a deer eating peanut butter out of the palm of his hand in no time. Which is a fond memory that many of his grandchildren share being able to witness.
Visitation was held on Wednesday, March 29, at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines, from 6 to 8 p.m. A celebration of life service took place at 3 p.m., Thursday, March 30, at the funeral home, with Pastor Eugene Ussery officiating. His final resting place will be at Bethesda Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the FirstHealth Hospice House or the American Cancer Society, in his honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.