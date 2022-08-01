Clyde Roger Maness, 80, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022.
Clyde was born Nov. 6, 1941, in Moore County, to the late Kennie and Annie Wallace Maness. He was a poultry farmer and operated Maness Saw and Mower for many years. The family also operated Maness Pottery.
He was a guitar and bass musician, who loved bluegrass music and people. Clyde began hosting Maness Pottery and Music Barn, in Carthage, on Tuesday nights. The musical gatherings started in his home in 1974. With many musicians eager to pick with one another, the sessions outgrew his house, so Maness moved the musical gathering across the road to his family’s pottery shop. This family style gathering was popular to musicians and to bluegrass fans. Multiple jams typically form throughout the sprawling enclosures. Gradually, these groups, some seasoned bands, others impromptu, take to the stage located in the back of the building to perform a few tunes for the listeners who gather for fellowship and pot luck food. The gathering was the feature of many magazine articles and television interviews. Bluegrass musicians of all ages and experience loved to play at the music barn.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three infant siblings; brothers, Donnie Maness, James Paul Maness; sisters, Bonnie Faulkner, Gertrude Duguay.
Clyde is survived by his wife of 62 years, Edna Seawell Maness; children, Jackie Maness, Lisa Mackey, Suzanne Maness, Timmy Maness; grandchildren, John Garrison, II (Chelsea), Sierra Roybal (Donavan), Chelsey Monroe, Jacob Upchurch, Dustin Maness, Nathan Maness, Ethan Maness; great-grandchildren, Ayden, Logan, Emma; his siblings, Judy Ross, Dorothy Boudoin, Leroy Maness, Johnny Maness, David Maness; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4, at Victory Community Baptist Church, with Dr. Bill Maness and Rev. Bryan Maness officiating. Burial will follow in the Wallace Family Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Kennedy Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Maness Music Barn, ℅ Edna Maness, 10995 N.C. Hwy 24/27, Carthage, NC 28327.
