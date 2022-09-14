Clinton G. Peele

Clinton Gray Peele, 88, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at his home in Cameron. Clinton was born in Moore County on May 30, 1934, to Luther and Minnie Peele. Clinton proudly served his country, as a Korean War veteran, in the Air Force and as a civil servant at Fort Bragg. He often talked of his time spent in Europe, where he was stationed for several years.
Besides his family, his true love was farming. He was happiest when he was on his tractor working the land. He was a great provider, loving husband, father, brother, Papa and friend too many. He will be truly missed. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kay Keith Peele. They were married for 62 years and worked side-by-side to raise their family and farm the land.
He is survived by his son, Gary Peele and wife, Joanna, of Oak Island; daughter, Sheila Peele Sineath and husband, Jimmy, of Cameron; and son, Dwayne Peele and wife, Debbie, of Cameron; sister, Jean Garner, of Cameron; grandchildren, Jamie Borem and husband, Lyle, Scott Sineath and wife, Cortney, Garrison Peele and wife, Savannah, Cody Peele, Patrick Peele and fiancé, Britney Utt; great-grandchildren, Levi, Ruby and Amelia Borem, and June Sineath. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m., at Cameron Presbyterian Church cemetery. There will not be a formal visitation, but family and friends are welcome to visit at the church following the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Clinton’s memory to “The Kay Keith Peele Scholarship Fund” c/o Cameron Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 68, Cameron, NC 28326.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.