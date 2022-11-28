Clifford S. Sharpe Jr.

Clifford (Cliff) Seawell Sharpe Jr., 36, son of Rear Admiral Clifford S. Sharpe and Brenda B.Sharpe has been released from his decades long battle with mental health. Known for his good humor, his love of family and sometimes his Karaoke songs, he will be missed. Cliff was a good listener and would spend hours with his friends and family debating everything from current events to obscure philosophical probabilities, especially during summer visits to the Outer Banks and White Lake.
Cliff earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications at Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago, graduating with highest honors. He loved going to museums, listening to music, watching movies (especially “GhostBusters”), attending plays and spending time in any place where he could observe nature and animals. “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Les Miserables” were special to him as much for the musical scores as for the stories they told. During the Christmas Season, he enjoyed listening to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and watching “The Muppet Christmas Carol” with his sisters. Recently he designed a video game on his Switch, which featured a female pirate as the protagonist because as he said, “everybody wants to be a pirate!” Cliff will be remembered for his quick wit, his amazing dog scratches and his sweet disposition.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his two sisters, Erin Lekavich and her husband, Greg, and Kelsey Gonzalez and her husband, Kario. He was uncle to Greg Lekavich Jr., with whom he enjoyed playing Legos and Nerf guns, and Akalia Gonzalez. He leaves behind many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Cliff was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, John Allen (Jack) Sharpe Jr. and Helen Seawell Sharpe; and his maternal grandparents, Rollache Erastus Bagley Jr., Naomi Bagley Hofler and Willard Jobie Hofler.
A memorial service will be held at Southern Pines United Methodist Church on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 11:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.