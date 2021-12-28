Claude E. Williams

Claude Earl Williams died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Earl is a native of Moore County, born March 10, 1938. He served his country in the North Carolina National Guard. Earl was a correctional officer for the North Carolina Department of Correction until his retirement. He was a Mason with Elise Lodge.
Earl was a giving person, sharing with others any way he could. He liked to send letters and notes to his family, and also write poems for them. Earl enjoyed music, especially bluegrass, and playing the banjo.
He was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. Time spent with his family was most important to him. He was a son of the late Claude W. and Lessie McKenzie Williams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Louise Bruce Williams; sons, James Earl Williams, Ernest Claude Williams; sisters, Johnsie Johnson, Mildred Baxter.
Earl is survived by sons, Carson Alexander Williams, Robert Lewis Williams, Larry Wayne Williams and wife, Angela; daughter in law, Beaman Williams Hall; grandchildren, Keshia, Mandy, James, Brandi, Ernest, Crystal, Christina, Kaylee, Elijah, Alyssa, Levi, Jeremy; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Billy Williams and wife, Maybelle, Wayne Williams, Glen Williams and wife, Janice, Clyde Williams; sisters, Pearl Shepard and husband, Ronald, Doris Brewer and husband, Wilmer, Helen W. Green; many nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 31, at Browns Chapel Christian Church Cemetery, with Pastor Hubert McLeod and Pastor Bill Reynolds officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30, at Kennedy Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, or The Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 6000 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565.
Kennedy Funeral Home is serving the Williams family. Condolences at pinesfunerals.com.
