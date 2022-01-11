Clarence L. Williams, 76, of Southern Pines, died Sunday, Jan. 9, at his home.
A viewing will be held on Friday, Jan. 14, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, in Southern Pines. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m.
Burial at Henderson Cemetery, Union Church Road, Carthage.
Services to the family provided by Pugh and Smith Funeral Home in Carthage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.