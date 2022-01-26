Clarence L. Williams

Clarence Lorenzo Williams (Bobby), of Southern Pines, departed this life on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
He was born to the union of James O. Williams and Edith Henderson Williams on Feb. 17, 1945, in Moore County. He was the youngest of his siblings.
Bobby received his education at West Southern Pines High School, graduating with the class of 1963. At West Southern Pines, he played baseball and basketball as a Yellowjacket, and spoke highly of his coach, McKinnley H. Armstrong.
Bobby worked at New York’s State Capital, in Albany, N.Y., as a painter. Upon returning home, he worked as a painter for the state of North Carolina at McCain Hospital. From 1967-1995, Bobby worked as a painter and plasterer for Samarkand Manor in Eagle Springs. After retirement from Samarkand, he worked as a ranger for Woodlake Country Club, in Vass.
Bobby was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church, where he lifted his voice in song on the choir. Bobby enjoyed hunting with his uncles and best friend, Virgil Alston, of Richmond, Va. He enjoyed fishing with his wife, Ferita, cousins, and his pastor and friend, Joshua J. Haire Jr., of Seven Lakes. He golfed with his brother, Sonny, and his buddies. His favorite teams were the UCLA Bruins, L.A. Rams, N.Y. Yankees and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
His most beloved sport was baseball. He played in the semi-pro league with the Aberdeen Tigers, Robbins Blue Jays, Vass Pirates and Hoffman Blues. He was affectionately known as “Bald Eagle.” His fondest memory was his son, Todd, playing with him at the age of 14.
Bobby was known for making others laugh, working in the yard, watching and playing sports, and asking about the grandchildren.
Bobby was preceded in death by his beloved parents, James and Edith Williams; and his brother, James (Sonny).
Bobby leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Ferita; children, Tammy Griffin, of Charlotte, Todd Williams (Marcy), of Raleigh, and Tracy Morrison (Terry), of Columbia, S.C.; grandchildren, Victor Todd, Sydney, Kelsey, Alexia, McKenzie, Haley and Traci; three great-grandsons, Leon, Braydon and Reece; one great-granddaughter, Ava; a sister, Curtisteen Palmer; beloved nieces and nephews; family and friends.
A viewing was held Friday, Jan. 14, followed by a funeral service at First Missionary Baptist Church, in Southern Pines, with Dr. Joshua J. Haire Jr. officiating.
Services provided by Pugh and Smith Funeral Home, Carthage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.