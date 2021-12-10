Clarence Colley Bolling, 90, of Pinehurst, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Clarence was born Dec. 20, 1930, in Pound, Va., to the late Clarence Bolling and Anne Lora Colley Bolling. Clarence served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute in Blacksburg, Va., with a bachelor’s degree in mining engineering. Clarence spent his working career as a superintendent at a rock quarry.
He always enjoyed working on various projects and spending time with his grandson, Cody. Clarence will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his daughter, Melanie Bolling Thompson and her husband, Mark, of West End; and grandchildren, Cody Jacob Thompson, Kelsey Rebecca Thompson and Jeffrey Nicholas Burchette.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca Bolling Burchette; a granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Burchette; his sister, Anita Bolling Fleming and a brother, J. Shelton Bolling.
Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105, or to Shriner’s Hospitals.
A private family graveside service will be held.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
