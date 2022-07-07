Clara R. Dauber

Clara Ruth Dauber, 103, died Monday, July 4, 2022, in Greenville, S.C., at The Palmettos Assisted Living, where she lived the past 9 years.
Previously, she lived in retirement 33 years with her husband, Harold Dauber, in Foxfire Village, until his death at 95 in 2012.
She was a volunteer at FirstHealth Hospice and with the Moore Regional Hospital Toy Makers for many years. Clara was known for her warm and encouraging notes to family and friends, remarkable for their clarity, penmanship, and recall of long ago activities together.
Born April 27, 1919, in Jersey City, N.J., a 1937 graduate of Rutherford High School, Clara met her husband, Harold, in night classes at Pace Institute while working as a secretary at Ebasco Services in Manhattan. They were married Nov. 26, 1942, while Harold was stationed with the U.S. Coast Guard in New York City.
After World War II, the couple settled in Closter, N.J., where they raised three sons. Clara was a volunteer assistant in the Tenakill School library. They were members of the Reformed Church of Closter, and after retiring to Foxfire Village in 1979, Clara and Harold joined McDonald’s Chapel Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include sons, Greg (Meadville, Pa.), Steve (Simpsonville, S.C.) and Russ (Ellicott City, Md.) Dauber; their spouses Ann, Susie and Mary; and grandchildren, Sarah, Julie and Keegan.
Survivors will hold a service for Clara when they place her ashes to accompany those of her husband in the columbarium at McDonald’s Chapel, 1374 Foxfire Road, Aberdeen, NC 28315, at a date to be determined.
