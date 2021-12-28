Clara B. McDonald

Clara Bullard McDonald, 90, passed away at her home in Woodlake, on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, surrounded by family, love and warmth, becoming our Christmas angel.
She was born on March 31, 1931, and was the first born daughter of Jennings Ralph and Rosa Bullard. She married Ishmael McDonald of the Flat Branch community in 1948, and was destined to live out an amazing life of caring for the elders in her community, assisting in their last moments of life.
Clara was known for her feisty personality and raging red hair which made her a favorite with everyone she encountered. She was no stranger to hard work and co-managed the family farm with her husband, of 72 years, in Anderson Creek. She later established a thriving business, Clara McDonald’s Demo Service, which offered promotion and sales for various products to major companies in the food and beverage industry. She deeply enjoyed building this successful venture, working all over North Carolina and Virginia. Clara found pleasure in sharing her success with family, as family was paramount and the focus of her long life.
She and Mac had a lifelong love story and were completely in love and dedicated to one another. They celebrated 72 years of marriage days before Mac’s passing, at 94 years, in February 2020. Where there was one of them, there was the other. Clara supported and encouraged the love of her life, Mac, in his many years of ministry with Palestine and Erwin Presbyterian Church, traveling to Erwin and Fayetteville on early Sunday mornings, continuing until their elder years. Linda Ann McDonald, their only daughter, was the “apple of their eye.”
The most enduring relationships in her life were that of her very close knit family. She was very active in the lives of both grandchildren, Jennifer Taylor Reid and Elliott McDonald Taylor, and contributed to their successes in many ways. When Jennifer and Tod had their first child, Michael Tod Reid Jr., she traveled to their home in Little River, S.C., to care for her great-grandson, where their special relationship developed. This continued when Jennifer and Tod moved back to Moore County after the birth of second great grandson, Austin Taylor Reid.
Building and designing the family home in Bunnlevel was one of Clara and Mac’s greatest accomplishments. Grandson Elliott and wife, Tiffany, now live in this beautiful home that they recently renovated. Their children, Brooks and Grace, are now playing in the same yard and enjoying the same sunset on the family farm.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ishmael “Mac” McDonald; her parents; and brother, Taft Bullard; sisters-in-law, Nell McDonald and Willie Lou Gilchrist.
She is survived by only daughter, Linda Ann Taylor and husband, Stuart C. Taylor; grandchildren: Jennifer Taylor Reid and husband, Michael Tod Reid, Elliott McDonald Taylor and wife, Tiffany Dickens Taylor; great-grandchildren, Michael Tod Reid Jr., Austin Taylor Reid, Brooks Elliott Taylor and Grace Katherine Taylor; brother, Hugh Dallas McDonald; nieces, Nancy Gilchrist, Carol Johnson, Melissa McDonald and husband, Eric Grundstrom, and Susan Sigfrit and husband, Rich Sigfrit; nephews, Robert Bullard and family, June and Jessica, and Mark Bullard; brother in law, Hugh Dallas McDonald.
A celebration of life service will be held Friday, Dec 31, at 2 p.m., at Flat Branch Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Bruce Benton officiating. Interment will immediately follow in the church cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday Dec 30, 6 to 8 p.m., at Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake.
Remembrances can be made to the Flat Branch Cemetery Fund or your favorite charity. Services entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, Spring Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.