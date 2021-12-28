Ciscero Carpenter Jr., 80, of Southern Pines, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at the FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Mr. Carpenter was employed by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, from which he retired. He was also a U.S. Navy retiree.
He is survived by his sons, Lt. Col. Jerry Carpenter, U.S.M.C. (ret.) and wife, Crystal, Gregory Carpenter and wife, Danette, and UT1 Jeffrey Carpenter, U.S.N. (ret) and wife, Venice; daughter, Learen Blue; grandchildren; and other relatives.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 12 p.m. noon, First Missionary Baptist Church, 315 South Gaines St., Southern Pines, where he was a member. A walk-through viewing will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon, at the church. Face masks and social distancing are required for these indoor events. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Southern Pines.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the FirstHealth Foundation for Cancer Center, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374, or the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust, 1650 W. New York Avenue, Southern Pines NC 28387.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com. Service provided by Simon Funeral Home, Southern Pines.
