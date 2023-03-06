Christopher O. Kershaw

Christopher O’Neal Kershaw, 87, of Southern Pines, and formerly New Haven, Conn., passed peacefully at his home on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
Born in Florence, S.C., June 28, 1935, he was the son of the late Christopher Columbus and Vera Montgomery Kershaw. Christopher’s family moved to Connecticut, when he was young, and he spent his childhood split between in Florence, S.C. and New Haven, Conn.
After his high school graduation, he joined the U.S. Army, serving as an MP during the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge, Christopher returned home to Connecticut and married his longtime sweetheart, Janice Rogers.
Christopher graduated from Hill House High School, in New Haven, Conn. He went on to earn his B.S. in human services at New Hampshire University, and his M.S. in school counseling from Southern Connecticut University. Christopher’s career was always in education, starting as a teacher for many years before serving as an assistant principal at Platt Technical High School, in Milford, Conn., before his retirement.
Christopher was a lover of music and a self taught pianist. He could play many instruments and later in life taught piano lessons.
Christopher was a senior steward for the Masons of Prince Hall Affiliation (New Haven Oriental Lodge No. 6). He had also been a member of the Southern Pines First Baptist Church.
Christopher was the loving husband of the late Janice Rogers Kershaw. He was the father of Cheryl Kershaw, Vera Rosemond and Christine Kershaw–Hobson. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Aja Rosemond Marks and Eric Colacino Rosemond; as well as his two great–grandchildren, Malcolm John Marks and Travis Christian Rosemond.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
