Christiana K. Boone

Christiana Kea Boone, a retired medical imaging specialist in Southern Pines, went to be with our Lord unexpectedly Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the young age of 52.

Christiana is survived by her two children, Mary and Mark Lahr; her mother, Lynda Boone; and many other loving family members. She married Frank Lahr Oct. 23, 2004, at Weymouth Woods in Southern Pines, and was sadly widowed in 2016.  

Christiana was born in Oakland, Calif., Nov. 16, 1969, to John Mark and Lynda Fisher Boone. She was an accomplished horsewoman, riding and training horses in California, Colorado, Nevada, North Carolina and Wisconsin. She was always fascinated by science, radiology and all medical imaging, working in the field for many years including as a traveling specialist in many states across the country caring for her patients. 

Christiana loved all animals and rescued as many as she could in her lifetime. She shared a love of nature, skiing, hiking, camping, cooking, music as well as family time. She spoke French easily and had many friends abroad as she was part of a foreign exchange student program in France. 

A memorial will be held at a date to be determined. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.

