Chris Kennedy

Chris Kennedy, 62, died suddenly Saturday, Feb. 12.

Chris was born in Pinehurst, and had lived in Carthage, Ruther Glen, Va., Raleigh, Concord, and New Bern.  He moved back to his family farm near Carthage to care for his ailing mother.

Chris loved the outdoors, hiking and sports. He was a star baseball pitcher at Union Pines High School and enjoyed golf, woodworking, basketball, boating and camping. 

Chris attended N.C. State and was a huge Wolfpack fan. He was a service business franchise owner, then developed a line of custom camping and hammock supplies. He shipped his innovative products worldwide. 

Chris was a renaissance man, with knowledge on myriad topics. He loved helping others with home and auto repair, video, computer and audio equipment; all areas of great expertise.

Chris was an excellent dad. He coached his sons Aaron (26) and David (23) to baseball success at Union Pines and to college scholarships; Aaron, at Lenoir Rhyne University, and David, at Catawba Valley Community College. Chris attended the vast majority of their games. He worked and played hard right beside them.

He was a faithful and supportive friend, loved and respected in his circle of influence, including family, friends, co-workers and customers. Chris lived out loud. He enjoyed good food, a bawdy joke, campfires, hammocks, movies, surfing the internet, fishing and whatever interested Aaron and David.

Chris was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Catherine Kennedy; and brother, Hoyt. 

COVID robbed us from an official celebration of life or memorial service. Yet it cannot take our memories of Chris, and his laugh, ability to fix about anything and skill at conversation. Those that knew him will remember and smile beyond today’s pain.

