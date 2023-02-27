Cheryl Retzlaff

Cheryl Retzloff, 74, of Whispering Pines, passed away after a brief illness, surrounded by her family, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst, on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. She was born in Warwick, R.I., on May 23, 1948, to James H. and Mary W. (Carpenter) Rice.
Cheryl graduated from Warwick Veterans High School. She also went to Rhode Island College, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree. Early in her career she was an elementary school teacher for the Warwick school system.
Cheryl then married the love of her life, Lance Retzloff, on Aug. 14, 1971, in Warwick, R.I. She had a career of 40 years with LL Global Inc.-Limra Loma (in Connecticut) as a research scientist, researching the insurance business. Lance and Cheryl retired to Whispering Pines, in 2014. She was greatly loved and will be missed dearly by all that knew her.
Cheryl is survived by her husband of 52 years, Lance Retzloff; her brother, Alan J. and his wife, Mary Ann Rice, of Coventry, R.I.; her in-laws, Carol and Ralph Corcelli, of Warwick, R.I., and June Dean. of Wakefield, R.I.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cheryl was preceded by her parents and the Retzloff parents.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
