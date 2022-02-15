Cheryl R. Emms

Cheryl Richardson Emms, 61, of Asheboro, formerly of Carthage, passed away peacefully, at her home, on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
Cheryl was born in Moore County, on March 11, 1960, to the late Willie Lee “Tommy” and Bettyrene Collins Richardson. Throughout her lifetime she was an entrepreneur, worked in management, a restaurant owner, loving sister, aunt and friend. Her absence will be felt in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her sister, Brenda Richardson Brooks, of Vass; brothers, Thomas Michael Richardson (Beth), of West End, John Boy Richardson (Pam), of Vass; nieces, Angela Frye Whiteford, Rebekah Richardson; nephews, Thomas Frye, Daniel Frye, Steven Vallad, Noah Richardson, Enoch Richardson and Abraham Richardson; great-nieces and great-nephews, Bailey Grace Whiteford, Tanner Whiteford, Chance Frye, Caleb Frye, Reagan Frye, Abby Patterson and Zach Vallad.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Feb. 20, at 3 p.m., at Cox Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, in Vass, with Pastor John Brown officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home and other times at the home of Brenda Brooks, 778 Loblolly Drive, Vass.
Condolences may be left at www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
The Family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory, in Vass.
