Charlie G. Boyte Jr.

Charlie Gilbert "C.G." Boyte Jr., of Southern Pines, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, just one day shy of his 94th birthday.
Born Dec. 11, 1928, he was the last surviving child of the late Charlie Gilbert Boyte and Nettie Margaret McKenzie Boyte. A U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, he later went to work with the Southern Pines Post Office and was a mail carrier for many years until his retirement.
He was an active member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and served in many different positions including deacon, finance committee, Sunday School teacher and cemetery committee.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruby Spainhour Boyte; son, Steven Boyte; and siblings, Odell Boyte, Rowland Boyte, Carolyn Lamm and Nancy Wallace.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Linda Brock and Ed Stallings, of Aberdeen; sister-in- law, Betty Ingram and her husband, David, of Amelia, Va.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, with the Rev. Gregg Newton officiating. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant HIll Baptist Church, P.O. Box 386, Southern Pines, NC 28388; or to Baptist Children’s Homes of NC, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361.
