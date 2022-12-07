Charles Thomas Britt Dec 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charles Thomas Britt, 75, of Cameron, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at his home. Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home, Sanford. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism. Register Log In There are no services available. LATEST E-EDITION Wed., Dec. 7, 2022 Calendar Dec 7 Grief & The Healing Christ: Men's Bereavement Support Group Wed, Dec 7, 2022 Dec 8 Homeschool Music Enrichment Series: Primitive Music Thu, Dec 8, 2022 Dec 8 Shaw House Tours (NOW ON SATURDAYS) Thu, Dec 8, 2022 Dec 8 All Star Kids Class ages 5-12 Thu, Dec 8, 2022 Dec 9 Holiday Food Drive- The CARE Group, Inc. Fri, Dec 9, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.