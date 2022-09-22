Charles T. Pollard

Charles Thomas Pollard (Tom) was surrounded by his loving daughters and wife when he passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
He was preceded in death by his brother, James (Cooter) Pollard; and sister, Nancy Wines. Tom was born in Lakeland, Fla., to James (Jim) and Georgia Pollard.
Growing up in central Florida instilled an appreciation of the outdoors that stayed with him throughout his life. As a child, he spent many days hunting and fishing with his big brother and lifelong friends from Lakeland. His love of the ocean was cemented by frequent trips to Anna Maria Island, Fla., and it remained a place he held most dear to his heart. Tom graduated from the University of Florida and was a loyal Gator fan, a requisite of the Pollard clan. He joined the U.S. Navy Reserve after completing training at the Naval Aviation Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, Fla.
Upon accepting a job with Lykes Pasco Citrus Packaging, he set out for a series of adventures from San Francisco, Calif., to Houston, Texas. The tales he told of San Francisco in the late 1960s and Houston in the early 1970s were legendary. Through these experiences, he developed a love for music and musicians of all kinds, particularly Texas singers/songwriters. While in Houston, he married Emily Matthews, and they had two daughters, Amity and Melissa.
Eventually, life led Tom to settle in North Carolina, where he married Belle, his wife of 27 years. In the early 80s, he started Beltline Janitorial Services in Raleigh. Later, he built Neighbors Country Store outside Woodlake Country Club, in Vass, where everyone was greeted with his warm smile.
In addition to golfing with friends and watching sunsets from his back porch with Belle and their pets, Tom enjoyed attending Jazz Fest in New Orleans, listening to live music, and spending time with his family. In retirement, he enjoyed delivering meals to his neighbors with the Meals on Wheels organization. He cared deeply about helping those in need and was passionate about protecting and preserving the environment. His smile was contagious, and others couldn’t help but have a good time in his presence.
The kindness and generosity he showed to everyone he came in contact with will live on through those he leaves behind, including his wife, Belle Calhoun Pollard, of Vass; daughters, Amity (Freddie) Aldridge, of Pinehurst, and Melissa Pollard, of Boone; granddaughters, Georgia, Lila and Harper Aldridge, of Pinehurst; nephews, Jamie (Gloria) Pollard, of Lakeland, Fla., Walter (Karen) Pollard, of Lakeland, Fla., Eddie (Marina) Anderson, of Lakeland, Fla., and Frank Anderson, of Owensboro, Ky.; nieces, Georgia Henkel, of Lexington, Ky., and Amber (James) Lagrew, of Lexington, Ky.; and multitudes of loving friends, family and pets.
A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 3 p.m., at Rubicon Farm, 570 Rubicon Road, West End, NC 27376.
