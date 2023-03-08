Charles Terrence (Terry) Mason passed away peacefully at his home, in Pinehurst, on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.
Terry was born on Oct. 2, 1930, to Sam and Gertrude Mason, in Erie, Pa. Terry was preceded by his wife, Angie, who passed Dec. 10, 2022; and his brother, Sam Mason.
Terry graduated from Strong Vincent High School and joined the Marine Corps in 1949. He separated from the Marines when he was needed back home to help care for his father, who had become stricken with multiple sclerosis. He returned to Erie and briefly attended Gannon University, until it was necessary to move to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to help his father with his carpet business. Terry eventually brought the business back to Erie and partnered with five other investors to start a new wholesale floor covering company called Allied-Erie.
By the late 1950’s, Terry was the only remaining investor. He took the company from the single location in Erie and established branches in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Binghamton, N.Y. – partnering with Bob Hipp of Buffalo, renaming the company Allied-Eastern.
Terry served on several corporate advisory boards for companies such as Kentile, Formica, Diamond Carpets and Mannington Mills. He was the founding director of the National Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD).
Terry and his wife, Angie, retired to Pinehurst in 1994, where he continued his love of tennis and golf. Terry captained several tennis teams over a span of 15 years. His seniors team won the North Carolina State Championship three years running. He also was the proud owner of a hole-in one on Pinehurst No. 5, hole 13, sunk in 2001.
Terry is survived by his three children, Terry Mason and wife, Sheila, of Dana Point, Calif., James Mason and wife, Lisa, of Carnegie, Pa., and Kathy Mason, of Seven Lakes. Terry had eight grandchildren, all of whom have been fortunate to spend weeks at Grandad and Nena’s home in Pinehurst, calling it affectionately, NenaLand. Terry is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and one great-grandchild.
Terry was an inspiring role model to his children and grandchildren. In speaking of trying to be like him, Terry’s grandsons like to lovingly quip, “Grandad has set the bar too high!” When his grandson, Christopher, asked his Grandad, “What is the secret to a happy life?” he replied, “To love your wife.” Truly he was deeply devoted to his wife of 70 years.
His children, grandchildren and caregivers in Terry’s final years were blessed by his generosity, endless patience and gentle spirit. His quick wittedness kept himself and others laughing right up until his broken heart became whole when he went to be with his Angie in heaven.
Terry will be remembered as a man who lived a life led by the fruits of the Spirit: “love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.” Gal: 22-23
A memorial Mass and graveside service is planned for late July when Terry and his wife Angie’s cremains will be interred at St. Anthony Cemetery, Southern Pines.
