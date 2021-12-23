Charles S. Salinero

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. (ret.) Charles Stephen Salinero, 52, of Pinehurst, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst.
A full obituary is available at www.bolesfuneralhome.com and the Army Times.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.