Charles Stephen Clayton was born in St. Louis, Mo., on June 30, 1934, and died peacefully in Pinehurst, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Charlie was born and raised in St. Louis, Mo. He graduated from Normandy High School in 1952, and went to the University of Missouri for both undergraduate (1956) and law school (1959).
He married Paula Jean Limberg and they had three children; Clarissa, Matthew and Andrew. Charlie began his legal career as a general attorney in St. Louis. In 1980 he moved to Minnesota and focused his practice on small business startup law, where he was quite successful. He divorced, but fortunately remained in Minnesota, where he met and fell in love with Paulette Gay Kaupanger. They were married on October 6, 1989.
He and Paulette retired to Pinehurst, where he was very active with golf and tennis and served on the board of governors of the Pinehurst Golf Club. Charlie and Paulette were avid travelers and lovers of good food, good music and good books.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Curtis and Mary Elizabeth Clayton; and his sister, Carol Hill.
He is survived by his loving wife, Paulette Clayton; children, Clarissa Weirick (Brad), Matthew Clayton (Chloe) and Andrew Clayton (Jojo); and grandchildren, Austin Clayton, Andrew Clayton (Catie), Catherine Weirick, Clayton Weirick, Madeline Weirick, Sophia Clayton and Chelsea Clayton.
A memorial of life service will be held on March 4, at Pinehurst Country Club. The family requests that any donations be made to FirstHealth Hospice House.
