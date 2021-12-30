Charles N. Pry

Charles Nicholas “Nik” Pry passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
Born on May 20, 1941, Nik was son of the late Harold G. Pry and Louis Crider Pry. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Elizabeth “Betsy” Pry, of 56 years; his son, Barrett Nicholas Pry and wife, Lori; grandchildren, Nikolas Cory “Nik” Pry and Madison Barrett “Madi” Pry; brother, James Pry and wife, Janet; sister-in-law, Sue Romero and husband, Bob; brother-in-law, William Barrett and wife, Susan; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Nik was born in Columbus, Ohio, and raised in Crestline, where he grew up playing a variety of sports and excelled in basketball. He played for Crestline High School, graduating in 1959. He was recognized as one of basketball’s finest and inducted into the Crestline High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003.
After graduating from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1963, Nik went on to earn an MBA from The Ohio State University in 1965, and graduated from the Moritz College of Law in 1968. After admission into the Ohio State Bar Association, he became an Ohio State Certified Public Accountant started his own accounting firm, Pry CPA and Pry Accounting and Financial Services in Findlay, Ohio.
In 2008, after operating his firm for many years, he retired to Pinehurst, to be with his son’s family and young grandchildren. He became an active member in the Rotary Club and was a member of the Brownson Memorial Church. As a former athlete Nik spent a great deal of his retirement watching and cheering on his beloved grandchildren play a variety of sports. He became a fixture at Pinecrest High School attending their many football, baseball, and soccer games, socializing and enjoying the kids and many parents he met along the way.
Nik was an avid fly fisherman and a member of the beautiful Rockwell Trout Club in Clyde, Ohio, He loved spending time in the North Carolina mountains exploring the Watauga and Boone Fork Rivers.
A small family service will be held Thursday, Jan. 6, at 2 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines.
Condolence messages can be left for Betsy on the Boles’ tribute wall on their website at www.bolesfuneralhome.com/obituaries.
Nik was a lifelong supporter of Ohio Wesleyan University so, in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Ohio Wesleyan University’s Louise Crider Pry Memorial Endowment. Established by Nik and his brother Jim, this fund provides the means for internships to students enrolled in the Woltemade Center for Economic, Business and Entrepreneurship. Mailing address is Ohio Wesleyan University, attention Dacy Wilcox, 61 South Sandusky Street, Delaware, Ohio 45810, or you can donate on their website at https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/24731/donations/new.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.