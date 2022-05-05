Charles M. Nesbitt, 88, of Southern Pines, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 2, 2022, in the peaceful company of his wife and daughter.
Born on Feb. 27, 1934, in Rochester, N.Y., Charles, known to most as "Skip,” visited North Carolina with his father in 1952. While in the Sandhills boarding the family's horses for the winter, Skip met and fell in love with a cheerleader from Vass, who would become his wife two years later. Skip and Bessie were married in 1954 and recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary.
For the first 40 years of their marriage, Skip and Bessie divided their time between a home in Matawan, N.J., and homes in the Sandhills of North Carolina. Skip was a world-class farrier, who at the peak of his career was the first farrier invited to join the Harness Racing Hall of Fame, an honor he declined but very much appreciated.
As Skip and Bessie began their family, Skip became a licensed pilot so he could fly back and forth between his work in New Jersey and his home in North Carolina. Every Friday night, Skip raced home in his Bellanca to watch his son play quarterback for the Union Pines football team and daughter in the marching band.
Affectionately called "Papa" by his four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, you'll be hard pressed to find a man more proud of his family. He was a sports fan partial to the Yankees, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Carolina Tarheels. Skip watched the ebbs and flows of Wall Street with a cool head, but found it was the game of golf that could sometimes ruffle his feathers. He loved golf. Less on days when the ball found the sand trap, more on days like Dec. 13, 2007, when he shot a hole-in-one at The Carolina. In his retirement, Skip worked as a starter at The Carolina, Whispering Woods and Woodlake.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Mary Nesbitt; son, Richard Nesbitt; and sister, Rachel Nesbitt.
Charles is survived by his wife, Bessie; his daughter, Katherine Woodall (Jimmy), of Cameron; his daughter-in-law, Michele Nesbitt, of Brandon, Miss.; four grandchildren, Christina Shoemaker (David), of Birmingham, Ala., Jessica Taloney (Justin), of Mobile, Ala., Alisha Nichole Gibbons (Raymond), of Spring Lake, Aaron Cornell (Lexus) of Southern Pines; and eight great-grandchildren, Austin and Tristin Avent, Aiden Smith, Raymond Gibbons Jr., Wyatt and Madeline Shoemaker, and Julia and Bryant Taloney.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in memory of Skip Nesbitt.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 6, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, in Southern Pines, with Pastor Gregg Newton and Pastor Robbie Gibson officiating. Burial will follow at Johnson Grove Cemetery in Vass.
Condolences may be sent to www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Vass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.