Charles Mark (Chuck) Cebrick, 77, of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully, at home, Saturday, Dec 10, 2022, while in hospice care.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Sandra Cebrick; and their cat, Sadie. He is also survived by his sister, Rosemary (Cebrick) Potak and her husband, George Potak, of Mesquite, Nev.; and nieces and nephews.
He was born Jan. 5, 1945, in Kingston, Pa., to the late Charles and Elizabeth Cebrick. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Richard Cebrick; and sister, Elizabeth Cebrick Mazur.
Chuck grew up in Edwardsville, Pa., and graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1963. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1969, when he was honorably discharged. He was stationed at Keflavik, Iceland, and worked in U.S. Armed Forces Radio there as a disc jockey. His listeners loved his smooth mellow voice and warm personality.
Upon discharge from the Navy, Chuck worked for a time at several radio stations in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., as a disc jockey. Later he worked in sales and as a purchasing agent for many years for companies in Wilkes-Barre, the Philadelphia area and Cherry Hill, N.J.
He and Sandy were married on Nov. 23, 1979, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and moved to the Philadelphia area in 1980. They then moved to Pennsauken, N.J., where they lived for 24 years before moving to Pinehurst in 2010.
Chuck enjoyed playing golf for many years until health issues limited his activities shortly after moving to Pinehurst. He and Sandy made wonderful friends in Pinehurst and always enjoyed their company.
They had a great love for animals and cared for many pets throughout their years together.
A celebration of life in Chuck’s honor will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Health Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst NC 28374.
