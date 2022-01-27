Charles L. Sauls Jr.

Charles Lee “Chuck” Sauls Jr. of Aberdeen, passed away Sunday, Jan, 23, 2022, at the age of 49.
He is survived by his children, Kaity Sauls and Chad Sauls; his stepson, Bryson Hudson; and their mother, Dana Sauls. He is also survived by his sisters, Tina Sauls and Cathy (Brian) Robinson; his niece, Rachel Robinson; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceding him in death were his parents, Charles Lee Sauls Sr. and Janie Bostick Sauls.
Chuck was born May 8, 1972, grew up in Rockingham and attended high school at The O’Neal School in Southern Pines, where he excelled in tennis and graduated with the class of 1991. Chuck attended Wesleyan College in Rocky Mount. Taking after his father, he was a talented photographer and videographer and loved anything to do with electronics. His most recent hobby was racing drones.
Chuck’s children were the apple of his eye and he loved them more than they know and more than he could adequately express. He was a kind man with a great sense of humor and a huge heart, and he will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. We know he is now at peace.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations may be made to Samaritan Colony 136 Samaritan Dr., Rockingham, NC 28379.
Online condolences may be at www.watson-kingfuneralhome.com.
Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Sauls family.
