A longtime resident of the Derby community, and formerly of Charlotte, we said see you later on Saturday, May 28, 2022, to Charles “Charlie” Lindbergh Rabb, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Ina and Noah (Pappy) Rabb; his 10 brothers and sisters; and his son, Ken.
Charlie was a Korean War veteran and lifelong Mason. Charlie was employed for over 30 years by Monroe Systems. During that time, he created a program to calculate time to speed for NASCAR and traveled to many racetracks running the program. He loved traveling to the many tracks and Australia with NASCAR. He always cherished the many stories and the longtime friends he made during those travels.
Raising two sons (Ken) (Don), in the Olde Providence neighborhood in Charlotte, Charlie was always first to lend a hand to the church, Boy Scout troop, swim team or a neighbor. With his shop in the back yard, he made furniture, swim team blocks, plant stands and, most recently, his pine craft bowls.
He greeted everyone with a smile and a twinkle in his eye. Even those that he had just met felt a lifelong connection.
Charlie is survived by his wife of over 70 years, JoAnn Benson Rabb, of Southern Pines; son, Don and wife, Leslie, of Mooresville; grandsons, Brandon and wife, Becky, of Aberdeen; David and wife, Addysen, of Charlotte; Dean, of Charlotte; and great-grandson, Chase, of Aberdeen.
A special thanks to the nurses and caregivers at FirstHealth Hospice House, Pinehurst, for all their loving support during his time there.
A memorial graveside service will be held at the Derby cemetery on Wednesday, June 15, at 2 p.m. Visitation will follow at the home of Alan and Rhonda Hogan, 2055 Derby Road.
In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to the Derby Volunteer Fire Department, 2179 E Derby Rd, Ellerbe, NC 28338.
