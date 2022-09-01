Charles J. Kachel

If all the fathers and husbands of this world were like Chuck, the world would be a much different and better place
Charles John Kachel died peacefully, at home, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. He was born in Reading, Pa., on May 29, 1938, to Gerald and Eva (Gross) Kachel. He is survived by his wife, Roberta (Ro) of 54 years; and four children, Stephanee (Michael), Chad (Bridget), Mitch (Heather) and Greg (Terri). He leaves 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. His wife, children, grandchildren and his dogs were always the center of his universe.
Chuck grew up in Reading, Pa., where he was a star basketball and baseball player. He went to Albright College and graduated with a MBA from Indiana University. His first job was with Alcoa in Pittsburgh, then Lehigh Portland Cement in Champaign, Ill., where he met his wife Ro. They moved to Lebanon, Pa., where he worked for New Penn Motors as Vice President of sales and vice president of national Accounts for 32 years.
After his retirement they moved to Pinehurst in 2000. He was an avid golfer and they traveled the U.S. and Europe with friends and family. He was a member of the Tin Whistles.
Chuck was a great cook and was very content to be with his wife at home. We will all miss his jokes, nicknames and long conversations where we solved the world’s problems. His children are forever grateful for all the advice, encouragement and love he gave them. His wife is grateful for all the love and wonderful life they shared.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Moore County Humane Society or Caring Hearts for Canines.
