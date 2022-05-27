Charles F. Gonet

Charles Francis Gonet, “Charlie,” 91, of Pinehurst, passed peacefully at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Born in Norwich, Conn., on Aug. 22, 1930, he was the son of the late William and Eva Stepanik Gonet. Charlie grew up in Norwich, Conn., and he was a graduate of Norwich Free Academy High School, class of 1948.
After graduation, he served his country in the U.S. Air Force, during the Korean Conflict, earning the rank of S/Sgt. before his honorable discharge. Charles returned home, where he attended Mitchell College, graduating in 1948 with an engineering degree.
He went on to work for Robertson Paper Box Co. as a packaging designer, then owned and operated Saturn Design.
Charlie married Monica Parent and they relocated to the Sandhills of North Carolina, where they enjoyed traveling and camping.
Charlie created many award-winning package designs, which were locally and internationally recognized. He was also proud of his work with children, teaching confirmation classes and serving communion to seniors in nursing homes. He had a very strong Christian faith and loved the Lord dearly.
He had an amazing sense of humor and was kind and loving to all those he met. He especially loved his two cats, Panini and Ruby.
Charles is survived by his wife of 45 years, Monica Rita Gonet. He was the father of Deb Hempstead, husband, Chris, and Monica (predeceased). Charles is also survived by his two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his eight brothers and sisters.
Please check www.bolesfuneralhome for updated funeral information on Mr. Gonet, which will be posted as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.